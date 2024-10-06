Vietnam: Launch of national program to eliminate precarious housing

October 5, 2024_ The Vietnamese government has launched a nationwide program to eliminate temporary and dilapidated housing, aiming to improve the living conditions of its citizens. The program, titled “Mái ấm cho đồng bào tôi” (A Warm Home for My Compatriots), was launched by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and aims to complete the initiative by 2025. There are currently around 400,000 substandard housing units in the country, and the government has mobilized significant resources to address this issue, dantri.com.vn reported, highlighting the importance of ensuring that no one is left behind in this collective effort. The program is part of a broader initiative to improve social welfare and reduce poverty in Vietnam.