Giovedì 07 Novembre 2024
Vietnam: Lawmakers discuss public investment law

November 6, 2024_ Vietnamese lawmakers are continuing the debate on the Public Investment Law (amended) during the 8th session of the 15th National...

November 6, 2024_ Vietnamese lawmakers are continuing the debate on the Public Investment Law (amended) during the 8th session of the 15th National Assembly in Hanoi. The proposed law has been welcomed by ministries, local governments and international donors, as it aims to resolve existing issues in the 2019 Public Investment Law. Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyễn Chí Dũng stressed the importance of decentralization and delegation of authority to improve the management of public resources. The discussion will continue with the consideration of other laws related to planning and investment, Việt Nam News reported. The National Assembly of Vietnam is the country's supreme legislative body, responsible for creating and amending laws.

