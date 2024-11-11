Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 11 Novembre 2024
Vietnam: Legislative Reforms Stimulate Real Estate Market

November 11, 2024_ Recent legislative reforms in Vietnam, including the enactment of the Housing Law 2023 and the Real Estate Trade Law 2023, are...

11 novembre 2024 | 13.10
Redazione Adnkronos
November 11, 2024_ Recent legislative reforms in Vietnam, including the enactment of the Housing Law 2023 and the Real Estate Trade Law 2023, are expected to revitalize the real estate market, which has faced significant challenges in recent years. Experts predict that these legal changes will improve the transparency and stability of the sector, encouraging investment and facilitating access to credit. In addition, credit for the real estate sector has shown steady growth, increasing by 9.15% since the beginning of the year. The source of this information is Đầu tư. The new laws are considered crucial to attracting foreign investment and improving the quality of real estate projects in Vietnam.

