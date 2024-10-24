Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Lương Cường elected new President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam

October 23, 2024_ The Vietnamese Parliament has elected Lương Cường as the new President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with 100% of the votes...

October 23, 2024_ The Vietnamese Parliament has elected Lương Cường as the new President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam with 100% of the votes in favor. Cường, a member of the Politburo and Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, will assume office for the 2021-2026 term. During the eighth session of the Parliament, important legislative issues, economic and social issues were also discussed. The news was reported by baomoi.com. Cường's election represents a significant step in the political leadership of Vietnam, a country experiencing rapid economic and social growth.

