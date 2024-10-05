Vietnam: Locman Italy debuts in the Vietnamese market with an exclusive event

October 4, 2024_ Locman Italy, a prestigious watch brand founded in 1986 on Elba Island, officially entered the Vietnamese market at an event organized by L&M Luxury Timepieces. During the evening, Locman CEO Mr. Edoardo Lauber presented the various watch collections, including Amerigo Vespucci and Ducati, highlighting the excellence of Italian design. The event was attended by local celebrities and marked an important milestone in the brand's spread in Asia. The news was reported by cosmolife.vn, highlighting the growing interest in Italian luxury in Vietnam. Locman products will be available at L&M Luxury Timepieces showroom and online, offering Vietnamese customers the opportunity to own unique pieces of fine watchmaking.