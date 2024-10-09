Vietnam: Locman Italy launches its watch collection in the Vietnamese market

October 7, 2024_ L&M Luxury Timepieces recently launched its watch brand Locman Italy in Vietnam, attracting the attention of media and enthusiasts. At the event, Locman CEO Edoardo Lauber shared the brand's history and watchmaking process, and explained the different lines available, including Amerigo Vespucci and Ducati. The launch was attended by local influencers and celebrities, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design in the watchmaking industry. The news was reported by dep.com.vn. Locman Italy is known for its combination of traditional craftsmanship and innovation, making it a sought-after brand even in emerging markets like Vietnam.