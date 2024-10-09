Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:24
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Locman Italy launches its watch collection in the Vietnamese market

October 7, 2024_ L&amp;M Luxury Timepieces recently launched its watch brand Locman Italy in Vietnam, attracting the attention of media and enthusiasts....

Vietnam: Locman Italy launches its watch collection in the Vietnamese market
09 ottobre 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 7, 2024_ L&M Luxury Timepieces recently launched its watch brand Locman Italy in Vietnam, attracting the attention of media and enthusiasts. At the event, Locman CEO Edoardo Lauber shared the brand's history and watchmaking process, and explained the different lines available, including Amerigo Vespucci and Ducati. The launch was attended by local influencers and celebrities, highlighting the growing interest in Italian design in the watchmaking industry. The news was reported by dep.com.vn. Locman Italy is known for its combination of traditional craftsmanship and innovation, making it a sought-after brand even in emerging markets like Vietnam.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
its watch brand Locman Italy Vietnam emerging markets like Vietnam griffe
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, report Gimbe: nel 2023 crollata spesa per prevenzione
News to go
Bankitalia: con revisione Istat ribasso stima Pil 2024 a +0,8%
News to go
A ottobre aumenti in busta paga, ecco per chi
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza