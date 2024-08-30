Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Long-term deposit interest rates hit 7.4%

Vietnam: Long-term deposit interest rates hit 7.4%
30 agosto 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
August 29, 2024_ Interest rates for long-term deposits in Vietnamese dong at commercial banks have reached 7.4% annually, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV). A recent report found that average deposit interest rates have increased to 6.9-7.4% for terms of more than 24 months. Short-term deposit rates range from 2.4% to 3.4% for terms of one month to less than six months. Experts expect deposit interest rates to rise further due to rising inflationary pressure. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. The State Bank of Vietnam is closely monitoring the situation to ensure economic stability amid rising credit demand.

