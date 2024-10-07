Vietnam: Luxury Resorts Attract Expensive Wedding Market

07 October 2024_ Luxury resorts in Vietnam are becoming the hub for the wedding market, offering unique experiences and high-quality services. These establishments are able to meet the needs of couples looking for exclusive locations to celebrate their special day. The growing popularity of such resorts is transforming the wedding industry in Vietnam, making it increasingly competitive and attractive. The varied offerings and attention to detail are key elements contributing to this trend, reports Đầu tư. Luxury resorts in Vietnam are known for their beautiful locations and personalized services, attracting both local and international customers.