Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 07 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Luxury Resorts Attract Expensive Wedding Market

07 October 2024_ Luxury resorts in Vietnam are becoming the hub for the wedding market, offering unique experiences and high-quality services. These...

Vietnam: Luxury Resorts Attract Expensive Wedding Market
07 ottobre 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 October 2024_ Luxury resorts in Vietnam are becoming the hub for the wedding market, offering unique experiences and high-quality services. These establishments are able to meet the needs of couples looking for exclusive locations to celebrate their special day. The growing popularity of such resorts is transforming the wedding industry in Vietnam, making it increasingly competitive and attractive. The varied offerings and attention to detail are key elements contributing to this trend, reports Đầu tư. Luxury resorts in Vietnam are known for their beautiful locations and personalized services, attracting both local and international customers.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Luxury resorts reports reporters Vietnam
Vedi anche
News to go
7 ottobre, un anno fa l'attacco di Hamas a Israele
News to go
Energia, i dati della relazione annuale Mase
News to go
Servizio civile agricolo, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
E' la Giornata mondiale degli Insegnanti
News to go
Terrorismo, 22enne egiziano arrestato per proselitismo sul web
News to go
Maltempo, allerta rossa in Emilia-Romagna
News to go
Trasporti, sabato 5 ottobre sciopero nazionale Orsa
News to go
Piantedosi: "Con conflitti cresce rischio atti terroristici, non farci trovare impreparati"
News to go
Lavoro, i dati Istat su occupazione e disoccupazione
News to go
Terrorismo, in Italia allerta di livello 2
News to go
Influenza, vaccinazioni al via in ordine sparso
News to go
Caffè, oggi la Giornata Internazionale: tradizione a rischio rincaro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza