Venerdì 30 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Maestro Brings Italian Elegance to Hanoi with Tailor-Made Suits

Vietnam: Maestro Brings Italian Elegance to Hanoi with Tailor-Made Suits
30 agosto 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
August 30, 2024_ South Korean brand Maestro has opened a store in Hanoi, Vietnam, dedicated to successful men who seek elegant and comfortable clothing. Specializing in formal casual clothing, Maestro uses high-quality fabrics imported from Italy, such as cotton, wool and linen, to ensure comfort and durability. The Albero collection, in particular, features prestigious fabrics such as Loro Piana and Zegna, known for their breathability and resistance to creases. Maestro is not only a fashion brand, but a symbol of style for Asian businessmen, as reported by tienphong.vn. The store in Tràng Tiền Plaza offers an exclusive shopping experience, with personalized consultations and a lifetime guarantee on products, highlighting the importance of Italian fashion in the Vietnamese context.

Tag
South Korean griffe Hanoi brand
