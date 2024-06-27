Vietnam: Mandatory biometric authentication for online banking transactions

June 27, 2024_ From July 1, biometric authentication will become mandatory for online banking transactions in Vietnam, according to a decision by the Central Bank of Vietnam (SBV). Transactions exceeding VND 10 million (approximately USD 392.65) or daily transactions exceeding VND 20 million will require biometric information such as fingerprints, irises, voices and facial characteristics. This measure aims to strengthen the security of bank accounts and prevent financial fraud, which is on the rise in the country. Local banks are already advising customers to update their biometric records in view of the new rules. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. Biometric authentication will be integrated with data from the national identification database to facilitate transaction management and recovery of funds from cyber scams.