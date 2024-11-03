Vietnam: Manufacturing PMI shows recovery after Typhoon Yagi

November 02, 2024_ Vietnam's manufacturing sector showed signs of recovery in October, with the PMI rising to 51.2 from 47.3 in September, surpassing the 50 mark that indicates stability. Despite the recovery, some disruptions to supply chains and production persist, impacted by the effects of Typhoon Yagi. Business conditions have improved in six of the past seven months, although expansion has been modest. According to S&P Global, companies are still facing challenges related to the storm, but there are expectations of growth as production returns to normal. The source of this news is vietnamnet.vn. Typhoon Yagi hit Vietnam in September, causing significant damage, but recovery measures are starting to show results.