Vietnam: Manufacturing sector faces challenges to improve integration into global supply chains

November 09, 2024_ Experts warn that Vietnam’s processing and manufacturing sector faces several challenges in improving its integration into global supply chains. Despite diversifying into new markets, such as Africa and Eastern Europe, the sector remains heavily dependent on imports of raw materials and equipment. In addition, local small and micro enterprises struggle to meet international standards due to outdated technology and limited human resources. Authorities suggest that companies invest in research and development and improve product quality to address these challenges, Việt Nam News reported. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is working to support businesses in boosting exports and improving competitiveness in the global market.