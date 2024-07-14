Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 14 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Maserati MC20 Cielo, the only convertible supercar in the country

14 luglio 2024 | 12.22
Redazione Adnkronos
July 14, 2024_ Only one unit of the Maserati MC20 Cielo, an Italian convertible supercar, was imported into Vietnam. The car was purchased by DJ Ngân 98 and her partner, musician Lương Bằng Quang. The Maserati MC20 Cielo, launched in 2022, features a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and a folding hardtop with PDLC technology. The price of the car is around 20 billion Vietnamese dong. Kienthuc.net.vn reports it. The Italian supercar has attracted attention for its design and performance, becoming a symbol of luxury and innovation in the Vietnamese market.

