Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:18
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Measles Vaccination Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City

August 31, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City today launched a measles vaccination campaign to increase community immunity. The initiative aims to prevent the...

Vietnam: Measles Vaccination Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City today launched a measles vaccination campaign to increase community immunity. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure public health, in response to an increase in reported cases. Local health authorities are working with schools and communities to facilitate access to the vaccine. This campaign is part of a broader effort to improve population health and reduce the risk of outbreaks. The news was reported by plo.vn. Vaccinations are essential to protect children and adults, helping to create a safer environment for everyone.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local health authorities community immunity collettività community
Vedi anche
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info
News to go
Sempre più difficile trovare un idraulico, un fabbro, un elettricista
News to go
La Grande Barriera Corallina rischia di scomparire
News to go
In Europa morti per caldo potrebbero triplicare entro 2100


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza