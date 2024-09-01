Vietnam: Measles Vaccination Campaign in Ho Chi Minh City

August 31, 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City today launched a measles vaccination campaign to increase community immunity. The initiative aims to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure public health, in response to an increase in reported cases. Local health authorities are working with schools and communities to facilitate access to the vaccine. This campaign is part of a broader effort to improve population health and reduce the risk of outbreaks. The news was reported by plo.vn. Vaccinations are essential to protect children and adults, helping to create a safer environment for everyone.