Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 03 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:30
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Measures to ensure electricity supply during extreme heat

July 3, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced plans to ensure electricity supplies in the event of prolonged extreme heat...

Vietnam: Measures to ensure electricity supply during extreme heat
03 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 3, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced plans to ensure electricity supplies in the event of prolonged extreme heat waves and reduced output from coal-fired power plants. The construction of the 500kV Quảng Trạch - Phố Nối transmission line has been accelerated to support the country's northern electricity system. Reserve capacity of the northern electricity system is expected to remain low from August to December, requiring rigorous maintenance of available capacities. The Vietnam Electricity Regulatory Authority will carefully monitor load demand and hydrological development to ensure adequate power supply. Việt Nam News reports it. Additionally, power generation and grid projects are being accelerated to increase electricity imports.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
monitor load demand country's northern electricity system event sistema
Vedi anche
News to go
Incentivi auto, immatricolazioni su del 15% a giugno
News to go
Bloccate a Malpensa 6 tonnellate di 'ingredienti' per ecstasy
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza