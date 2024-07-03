Vietnam: Measures to ensure electricity supply during extreme heat

July 3, 2024_ Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade has announced plans to ensure electricity supplies in the event of prolonged extreme heat waves and reduced output from coal-fired power plants. The construction of the 500kV Quảng Trạch - Phố Nối transmission line has been accelerated to support the country's northern electricity system. Reserve capacity of the northern electricity system is expected to remain low from August to December, requiring rigorous maintenance of available capacities. The Vietnam Electricity Regulatory Authority will carefully monitor load demand and hydrological development to ensure adequate power supply. Việt Nam News reports it. Additionally, power generation and grid projects are being accelerated to increase electricity imports.