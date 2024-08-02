Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Meeting between Prime Minister Chính and Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral friendship

02 August 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, underlining the importance of preserving the...

Vietnam: Meeting between Prime Minister Chính and Narendra Modi to strengthen bilateral friendship
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

02 August 2024_ Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chính met with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, underlining the importance of preserving the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India. The leaders discussed how this relationship represents a valuable asset for both countries, promoting cooperation in various sectors. During the meeting, the desire to further deepen economic and cultural ties was expressed. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. This meeting is part of a context of growing collaboration between the two nations, which share strategic interests in the Asian region.

