Vietnam: Meeting between the Deputy Director of the Ministry of Culture and the Honorary Consul of Italy in Campania

31 July 2024_ On 30 July, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Vietnam, Deputy Director Trần Hải Vân met with Silvio Veccione, Honorary Consul of Vietnam in the Campania region, Italy. During the meeting, opportunities for cultural and tourism cooperation between Vietnam and Italy were discussed, highlighting the importance of bilateral ties. Veccione highlighted the potential to promote Vietnamese culture in Italy and vice versa, creating significant exchanges between the two countries. The news was reported by thethaovietnamplus.vn. This meeting represents an important step to strengthen cultural and commercial relations between Vietnam and Italy, two nations rich in history and traditions.