Venerdì 18 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Meeting between the President of the National Assembly and his Lao counterpart

October 18, 2024_ Speaker of Vietnam's National Assembly, Trần Thanh Mẫn, met with his Lao counterpart in Vientiane to discuss defense, economic and...

18 ottobre 2024 | 13.02
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Speaker of Vietnam's National Assembly, Trần Thanh Mẫn, met with his Lao counterpart in Vientiane to discuss defense, economic and bilateral relations cooperation ahead of the AIPA-45 general assembly. During the meeting, the two leaders stressed the importance of strengthening ties between the two countries, highlighting opportunities for collaboration in various fields. This meeting is a significant step in enhancing relations between Vietnam and Laos, two nations that share a long history of cooperation. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The National Assembly is Vietnam's legislative body, while AIPA is the Parliamentary Assembly of ASEAN, a forum that promotes cooperation among member countries.

