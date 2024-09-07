Vietnam: Meeting between the President of the province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu and the Consul General of Italy

06 September 2024_ On 6 September 2024, the President of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu Province, Nguyễn Văn Thọ, received the Consul General of Italy in Ho Chi Minh City, Enrico Padula, to discuss cooperation opportunities. During the meeting, the importance of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Italy, which date back to 1973 and were elevated to the status of strategic partners in 2013, was highlighted. Italy is currently Vietnam's third largest trading partner in the European Union, with a trade volume that exceeded US$6 billion in 2023. The news was reported by baobariavungtau.com.vn. This meeting represents a significant step in further strengthening ties between the two nations, with a particular focus on cooperation in the fields of tourism and maritime economy.