Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Midu and sweet love at Cova Paris, a corner of Italy in Paris

01 August 2024_ Midu shared a video on TikTok in which her husband Minh Đạt chooses a dessert for her at Cova Paris, a renowned Parisian café with...

02 agosto 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
01 August 2024_ Midu shared a video on TikTok in which her husband Minh Đạt chooses a dessert for her at Cova Paris, a renowned Parisian café with Italian origins. The video quickly gained popularity, sparking admiration for the thoughtfulness of her husband, described by fans as a 'romance hero'. Cova Paris, located near the famous Pont Neuf, is known for its Italian desserts, including the Maritozzo, a classic of the Lazio tradition. The source of this news is nguoi-noi-tieng.com. Cova, opened in 1817 in Milan, has become a point of reference for nobles and artists, and continues to delight visitors with its offering of desserts and an elegant atmosphere.

