Vietnam: Ministry of Health proposes amendments to food safety law

August 16, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has proposed amendments to the Food Safety Law to include regulations on business requirements for small-scale producers, aiming to reduce food poisoning cases. The new regulations aim to ensure that even small-scale producers meet adequate safety standards, thus contributing to greater public health protection. This initiative is part of a broader effort to improve food quality and consumer safety in the country. The proposed changes are eagerly awaited by food business operators and consumers, Việt Nam News reported. The new rules could have a significant impact on local food production, especially for small-scale farmers and artisanal producers.