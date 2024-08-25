Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: Ministry of Health simplifies healthcare procedures for patients

August 25, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Health has issued a directive to improve the quality of healthcare services and reduce red tape for patients. Healthcare facilities are encouraged to review and optimize their practices by implementing digital technologies and cashless payment methods. Regular monitoring is also planned to ensure compliance with regulations. This initiative aims to make healthcare more accessible and less burdensome for citizens, as reported by voh.com.vn. The Ministry of Health is committed to ensuring that healthcare facilities comply with regulations and continuously improve their services.

