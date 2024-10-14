Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 14 Ottobre 2024
Vietnam: Ministry targets 43% forest cover by 2030

October 14, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced a plan to achieve a stable national forest coverage of 42-43%...

Vietnam: Ministry targets 43% forest cover by 2030
October 14, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has announced a plan to achieve a stable national forest coverage of 42-43% by 2030. The initiative focuses on improving the quality of forests, with the aim of preserving and enhancing the country’s forest resources. This plan represents a significant step towards environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation in Vietnam. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. The ministry, which is responsible for managing agricultural and forestry resources, aims to involve local communities in forest protection and management.

