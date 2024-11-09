Vietnam: Mobilization of 5,000 vehicles to face Typhoon Yinxing

November 8, 2024_ Typhoon Yinxing, currently located more than 700 km from the Paracel Islands archipelago, has reached winds of up to 166 km/h. Vietnam's Ministry of Defense has mobilized more than 270,000 personnel and 5,000 assets, including helicopters, to prepare for the typhoon's arrival. The typhoon is expected to weaken as it approaches the coast, but local authorities have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations in the event of bad weather. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Weather authorities warn that the typhoon could bring heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions, requiring caution and preparation from coastal communities.