Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 09 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Mobilization of 5,000 vehicles to face Typhoon Yinxing

November 8, 2024_ Typhoon Yinxing, currently located more than 700 km from the Paracel Islands archipelago, has reached winds of up to 166 km/h....

Vietnam: Mobilization of 5,000 vehicles to face Typhoon Yinxing
09 novembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

November 8, 2024_ Typhoon Yinxing, currently located more than 700 km from the Paracel Islands archipelago, has reached winds of up to 166 km/h. Vietnam's Ministry of Defense has mobilized more than 270,000 personnel and 5,000 assets, including helicopters, to prepare for the typhoon's arrival. The typhoon is expected to weaken as it approaches the coast, but local authorities have been warned to prepare for possible evacuations in the event of bad weather. The news was reported by vietnamnet.vn. Weather authorities warn that the typhoon could bring heavy rain and dangerous sea conditions, requiring caution and preparation from coastal communities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
but local authorities authorities warn that face Typhoon Yinxing authorities
Vedi anche
News to go
Strage via D'Amelio e depistaggi, rinvio a giudizio per 4 poliziotti
Caccia al tifoso israeliano ad Amsterdam, le immagini del linciaggio - Video
News to go
Italia-Cina, Mattarella: "Rapporto intenso che continua a svilupparsi"
News to go
Sciopero trasporti oggi 8 novembre, sindacato: "Adesioni al 90%"
News to go
Nissan annuncia 9mila licenziamenti
News to go
Omicidio sindaco Angelo Vassallo, 4 arresti: c’è anche ufficiale carabinieri
News to go
Usa, Meloni sente Trump: "Congratulazioni per la vittoria"
News to go
Campania, Consiglio regionale approva legge su terzo mandato
News to go
Gas, ad ottobre prezzo per vulnerabili +5,3%
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Trump nel suo discorso della vittoria: "E' l'età dell'oro"
News to go
Elezioni Usa, duello all'ultimo voto tra Trump e Harris
News to go
Boeing, fine dello sciopero: accordo su nuovo contratto


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza