Mercoledì 28 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: Moon Festival 2024 Celebrates Italy in Ocean City
28 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 27, 2024_ The Moon Festival 2024, held in Ocean City, Hanoi, offers a unique experience with an area dedicated to Italy, recreating the romantic atmosphere of Venice. Visitors can enjoy typical Italian dishes such as pizza and pasta, and admire the beauty of a food market inspired by the Rialto Market in Venice. In addition, the festival features an EDM orchestra performing a fashion show, combining music and fashion in a fascinating setting. The news is reported by dttc.sggp.org.vn. This event is an opportunity for Vietnamese to immerse themselves in Italian culture, celebrating the beauty and gastronomy of the Bel Paese.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
