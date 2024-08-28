Vietnam: Moon Festival 2024 Celebrates Italy in Ocean City

August 27, 2024_ The Moon Festival 2024, held in Ocean City, Hanoi, offers a unique experience with an area dedicated to Italy, recreating the romantic atmosphere of Venice. Visitors can enjoy typical Italian dishes such as pizza and pasta, and admire the beauty of a food market inspired by the Rialto Market in Venice. In addition, the festival features an EDM orchestra performing a fashion show, combining music and fashion in a fascinating setting. The news is reported by dttc.sggp.org.vn. This event is an opportunity for Vietnamese to immerse themselves in Italian culture, celebrating the beauty and gastronomy of the Bel Paese.