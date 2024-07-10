Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:59
Vietnam: Most convenient country for expats for the fourth consecutive year

July 10, 2024_ For the fourth consecutive year, Vietnam has been ranked as the most affordable country in the world for expats. The study, conducted...

Vietnam: Most convenient country for expats for the fourth consecutive year
10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 10, 2024_ For the fourth consecutive year, Vietnam has been ranked as the most affordable country in the world for expats. The study, conducted by InterNations, rated 53 destinations based on expatriates' personal finances. Vietnam earned the top spot due to affordable living costs and favorable economic opportunities. This result confirms the growing attractiveness of Vietnam as a destination for those seeking a good balance between quality of life and costs. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. Vietnam continues to be a favorite destination for many expats thanks to its growing economy and vibrant local culture.

