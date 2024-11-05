Vietnam: MPs Denounce Public Sector Waste During National Assembly Session

November 4, 2024_ During the eighth session of the 15th National Assembly of Vietnam, deputies raised concerns about waste in the public sector while discussing socio-economic development. Many agreed with the government's 2024 performance report, highlighting an estimated GDP of between 6.8% and 7% and significant progress in infrastructure. However, there was a need to improve efficiency and reduce waste, especially in public administration. The source of this information is Viet Nam News. Deputies also discussed mineral resource management and proposed special mechanisms to support regions affected by natural disasters.