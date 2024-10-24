Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 20:38
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: MPs discuss amendments to National Land Use Plan

October 24, 2024_ Vietnamese lawmakers are considering amendments to the National Land Use Plan, with a special focus on prioritizing national...

Vietnam: MPs discuss amendments to National Land Use Plan
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 24, 2024_ Vietnamese lawmakers are considering amendments to the National Land Use Plan, with a special focus on prioritizing national defense, forestry, and rice cultivation. These amendments aim to ensure sustainable use of natural resources and strengthen the country's food security. The debate focuses on the importance of integrating environmental protection with economic development needs. The final decisions on these proposals will significantly affect Vietnam's future land use planning, Việt Nam News reported. The National Land Use Plan is a key strategic document for the country's resource management and sustainable development.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
National Land use Plan country's food security special focus
Vedi anche
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni
News to go
Maltempo Emilia Romagna, oggi allerta meteo arancione
Maltempo in Calabria, esonda torrente: isolato Comune di Maida - Video
News to go
Bce taglia ancora i tassi d'interesse: mutui più accessibili
News to go
Maternità surrogata, non si placano le polemiche dopo ok definitivo al ddl


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza