Vietnam: MPs discuss amendments to National Land Use Plan

October 24, 2024_ Vietnamese lawmakers are considering amendments to the National Land Use Plan, with a special focus on prioritizing national defense, forestry, and rice cultivation. These amendments aim to ensure sustainable use of natural resources and strengthen the country's food security. The debate focuses on the importance of integrating environmental protection with economic development needs. The final decisions on these proposals will significantly affect Vietnam's future land use planning, Việt Nam News reported. The National Land Use Plan is a key strategic document for the country's resource management and sustainable development.