October 18, 2024_ The 10th National Congress of the Mặt trận Tổ quốc (MTTQ) Vietnam, which will lead the organization for the period 2024-2029, opened on October 17, 2024. During the opening, Secretary General and President Tô Lâm stressed the importance of national solidarity as the key to the success of the Vietnamese revolution. The congress was attended by numerous party and state leaders, highlighting the crucial role of the MTTQ in strengthening unity between the government and the people. The source of this news is tuoitre.vn. The MTTQ is a political organization that serves as a bridge between the government and citizens, promoting social cohesion and the well-being of the people.