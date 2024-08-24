Vietnam: National Assembly convenes extraordinary session to discuss high-level personnel

August 23, 2024_ Vietnam's National Assembly will convene for an extraordinary session on August 26, 2024, to discuss issues related to high-level personnel of the state apparatus. This will be the eighth extraordinary session of the National Assembly in its current term, which runs from 2021 to 2026. The previous extraordinary session was held in May 2024, addressing similar issues, vietnamnet.vn reported. The National Assembly is Vietnam's supreme legislative body, responsible for creating and passing the country's laws and policies.