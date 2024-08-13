Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 13 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: National Assembly discusses mining law

August 13, 2024_ The National Assembly of Vietnam has launched its fifth thematic session dedicated to law-making, focusing on the best options for...

13 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
August 13, 2024_ The National Assembly of Vietnam has launched its fifth thematic session dedicated to law-making, focusing on the best options for planning mineral exploration, extraction and utilization. During the session, members reviewed the necessary regulations to ensure sustainable management of the country's mineral resources. The aim is to optimize the use of natural resources while promoting economic growth. The news was reported by Việt Nam News. This initiative is crucial for Vietnam, a country rich in mineral resources, which seeks to balance economic development and environmental sustainability.

