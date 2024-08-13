Vietnam: National Circus Competition 2024 in Hanoi

August 13, 2024_ Nearly a hundred acrobats from Vietnam's leading circus troupes gathered in Hanoi to participate in the 2024 National Circus Talent Competition. Over 20 performances were presented by artists from various troupes, including Phương Nam Art Theatre and Việt Nam Circus Federation, during the five-day event, which ran from August 9 to 13. The director of Phương Nam Art Theatre stressed the importance of investment and training of young actors for the success of Vietnam's circus industry. The competition also featured circus parades on the streets, attracting enthusiasm from residents and tourists, Việt Nam News reported. The event highlighted the progress of Vietnam's circus, with artists integrating cultural and thematic elements into their performances.