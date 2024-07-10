Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 10 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: National environmental protection plan approved

10 July 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed a decision approving the national environmental protection planning project with a vision up...

Vietnam: National environmental protection plan approved
10 luglio 2024 | 12.14
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

10 July 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà signed a decision approving the national environmental protection planning project with a vision up to 2050. This plan aims to improve environmental management and promote sustainable development in the country. Among the main objectives are the reduction of pollution, the conservation of biodiversity and the efficient use of natural resources. The project also involves the implementation of advanced technologies to monitor and manage the environment. This was reported by the news site Việt Nam News. This initiative represents a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable future for Vietnam.

