Venerdì 26 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: National mourning for the passing of Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng

25 July 2024_ Vietnam observes national mourning in honor of the recently deceased Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng, with commemoration ceremonies...

26 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
25 July 2024_ Vietnam observes national mourning in honor of the recently deceased Secretary General Nguyễn Phú Trọng, with commemoration ceremonies across the country. The Lao government, led by Secretary General and President Thongloun Sisoulith, attended the funeral in Hanoi, expressing deep condolences for the loss. The population gathered in long lines to pay their respects, while the authorities declared July 25 and 26 days of official mourning, with flags flying at half-mast and the suspension of recreational activities. The news is reported by vnexpress.net. Nguyễn Phú Trọng was a key figure in the Communist Party of Vietnam, contributing significantly to the country's development and modernization.

