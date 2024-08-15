Vietnam: National strategies for reducing plastic waste

August 15, 2024_ Several localities in Vietnam are implementing strategies and action plans to improve environmental protection and reduce plastic waste. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and promote green practices. Local authorities are working with organizations and communities to develop innovative and practical solutions to address the waste problem. The goal is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations, as reported by Việt Nam News. These measures come amid a growing global focus on sustainability and environmental protection.