Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:45
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: National strategies for reducing plastic waste

August 15, 2024_ Several localities in Vietnam are implementing strategies and action plans to improve environmental protection and reduce plastic...

Vietnam: National strategies for reducing plastic waste
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Several localities in Vietnam are implementing strategies and action plans to improve environmental protection and reduce plastic waste. These initiatives aim to raise awareness about the importance of sustainability and promote green practices. Local authorities are working with organizations and communities to develop innovative and practical solutions to address the waste problem. The goal is to create a cleaner and healthier environment for future generations, as reported by Việt Nam News. These measures come amid a growing global focus on sustainability and environmental protection.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities t Nam News Vietnam working
Vedi anche
News to go
Gaza, governo Italia presenta progetto umanitario per ricostruzione
News to go
Banche dati, i controlli delle forze dell'ordine sulle aziende
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza