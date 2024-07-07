Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 07 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Nearly 2,000 young volunteers participate in the 2024 green summer campaign

July 7, 2024_ Nearly 2,000 young volunteers in Hanoi began the first phase of the 2024 green summer campaign on July 6, spreading to nearby cities...

07 luglio 2024
July 7, 2024_ Nearly 2,000 young volunteers in Hanoi began the first phase of the 2024 green summer campaign on July 6, spreading to nearby cities and provinces. The campaign, launched by the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Hanoi Students Association, will involve over 16,000 young volunteers in 31 cities and provinces. Around 70 teams of volunteers will head to seven key provinces, including Thai Binh, Hoa Binh, Ha Nam, Tuyen Quang, Lang Son, Thai Nguyen and Bac Kan. The campaign aims to benefit communities with a total value of over VND 33.6 billion. Vietnamnet.vn reports it. Nguyen Tien Hung, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi, urged participants to maintain traditions and promote creativity during the campaign.

in Evidenza