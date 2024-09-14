Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 14 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: Need to boost production and improve position in global supply chains

September 14, 2024_ Vietnam needs to strengthen its manufacturing and improve its position in global supply chains to address current economic...

Vietnam: Need to boost production and improve position in global supply chains
14 settembre 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 14, 2024_ Vietnam needs to strengthen its manufacturing and improve its position in global supply chains to address current economic challenges. Local authorities are working to attract investment and develop key sectors, such as technology and manufacturing. In addition, it is crucial for the country to improve its infrastructure and workforce skills to remain competitive internationally. These measures are essential to ensure sustainable and resilient growth in the global context, Việt Nam News reports. The Vietnamese government is implementing strategies to promote innovation and manufacturing efficiency, aiming to position the country as a key player in the global market.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
the country as a key player address tasto key
Vedi anche
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza