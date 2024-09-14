Vietnam: Need to boost production and improve position in global supply chains

September 14, 2024_ Vietnam needs to strengthen its manufacturing and improve its position in global supply chains to address current economic challenges. Local authorities are working to attract investment and develop key sectors, such as technology and manufacturing. In addition, it is crucial for the country to improve its infrastructure and workforce skills to remain competitive internationally. These measures are essential to ensure sustainable and resilient growth in the global context, Việt Nam News reports. The Vietnamese government is implementing strategies to promote innovation and manufacturing efficiency, aiming to position the country as a key player in the global market.