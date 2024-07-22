Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 22 Luglio 2024
Vietnam: Need to improve the quality of the workforce to attract technological investments

22 July 2024_ Vietnam aims to become a global technology hub, but must improve the quality and quantity of its workforce to attract foreign direct...

22 luglio 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

22 July 2024_ Vietnam aims to become a global technology hub, but must improve the quality and quantity of its workforce to attract foreign direct investment (FDI). According to Burkhard Michaelis, director of Bosch Automotive's Research and Development (R&D) Center in Vietnam, the center has contributed significantly to the local and global automotive industry. However, the shortage of qualified personnel remains a concern for foreign investors. Đầu tư reports that the Vietnamese government is urged to create favorable policies to incentivize investment in R&D and improve infrastructure. The lack of skilled labor has already led some companies to choose other countries for their investments.

