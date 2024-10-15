Vietnam: New Ambassadors Appointed by Tô Lâm to Promote State Policies

October 15, 2024_ Party Secretary General and State President Tô Lâm yesterday appointed new ambassadors, urging them to serve as diplomatic bridges and key implementers of Party and State policies. The ambassadors were tasked with strengthening international relations and promoting Vietnam's national interests. Tô Lâm stressed the importance of their role in the current global environment, calling on them to work with commitment and dedication. The appointment of these ambassadors is a significant step in Vietnam's diplomatic strategy. The news was reported by Viet Nam News. Vietnam, located in Southeast Asia, is seeking to expand its international influence through active and proactive diplomacy.