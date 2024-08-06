Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: New business growth in Hanoi in the first seven months of 2024

06 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
August 05, 2024_ In the first seven months of 2024, Hanoi issued certificates to nearly 18,000 new businesses, with registered capital of approximately $6.9 billion. Despite a slight decrease compared to the previous year, the number of companies that resumed operations increased by 14%. In July, the city saw a 20% increase in the number of new businesses, with $1.01 billion in capital. Local authorities have also reported a significant increase in foreign direct investment, with $1.3 billion attracted in the first seven months. The news is reported by Việt Nam News. Hanoi continues to promote production and simplify administrative procedures to attract further investment.

business growth t Nam News Hanoi foreign direct investment
