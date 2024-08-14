Vietnam: New fire safety measures debated in Parliament

August 14, 2024_ Vietnam’s parliament is considering a draft law on fire prevention and rescue, with a focus on dealing with structures that do not comply with fire regulations. Vice-chairman of the Legal Commission, Nguyễn Trường Giang, raised concerns about the need to set a specific time frame for such structures to comply. The proposed law also calls for the installation of automatic fire warning systems in all homes and businesses. The discussion was reported by Đầu tư, highlighting the importance of fire safety in Vietnam’s urban areas, where many structures do not meet the required standards.