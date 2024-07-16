Vietnam: New food regulations create difficulties for businesses

16 July 2024_ New regulations from Vietnam's Ministry of Health, which require the addition of micronutrients such as iodine in salt and iron and zinc in flour, are creating difficulties for food businesses. Companies believe that such regulations are not in line with science and risk management, causing significant problems in production and trade. The companies suggest that the government should only encourage, rather than mandate, the addition of these micronutrients. The source is voh.com.vn. Companies propose to find more suitable solutions to integrate micronutrients into products, ensuring quality and social responsibility.