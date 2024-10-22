Vietnam: New High-Speed Railway Between North and South with Optimized Route

October 22, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Transport has selected an optimized route for the new high-speed railway that will connect the country’s north and south, reducing the total length to 1,541 km. The project, which includes 23 passenger stations, has been designed to meet technical requirements and minimize environmental impact, avoiding sensitive and densely populated areas. Local authorities have unanimously agreed on the chosen route, which will also ensure connections with the East-West corridors and railways to China, Laos and Cambodia. The source of this news is Việt Nam News. The Ministry will continue to work with consultants to refine the design and ensure that the stations are located in strategic areas for economic and urban development.