Vietnam: New increase in land prices in Ho Chi Minh City

04 August 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City has announced a significant increase in land prices, with increases ranging from 5 to 51 times compared to previous values. Despite concerns about a possible negative impact on the property market, local authorities say the new land valuation system more accurately reflects market prices. The change is necessary to ensure adequate compensation for expropriated lands and to improve tax revenues. The news was reported by Đầu tư, highlighting the importance of a fair and transparent pricing system for the real estate market. This change could also influence investment dynamics in the region, making it necessary to carefully monitor market reactions.