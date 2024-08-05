Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 05 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Vietnam: New increase in land prices in Ho Chi Minh City

04 August 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City has announced a significant increase in land prices, with increases ranging from 5 to 51 times compared to previous...

Vietnam: New increase in land prices in Ho Chi Minh City
05 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

04 August 2024_ Ho Chi Minh City has announced a significant increase in land prices, with increases ranging from 5 to 51 times compared to previous values. Despite concerns about a possible negative impact on the property market, local authorities say the new land valuation system more accurately reflects market prices. The change is necessary to ensure adequate compensation for expropriated lands and to improve tax revenues. The news was reported by Đầu tư, highlighting the importance of a fair and transparent pricing system for the real estate market. This change could also influence investment dynamics in the region, making it necessary to carefully monitor market reactions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
land market land prices local authorities say
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza