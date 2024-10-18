Vietnam: New initiatives for environmental sustainability in the tourism sector

Cerca nel sito
 
October 18, 2024_ Vietnam is launching new initiatives to promote environmental sustainability in the tourism sector, aiming to attract conscious and responsible visitors. These measures include promoting eco-friendly practices among accommodation facilities and organizing events that raise awareness among tourists about the importance of environmental conservation. In addition, the Vietnamese government is collaborating with international organizations to develop training programs for tourism personnel, in order to improve the quality of services offered, Việt Nam News reported. These initiatives are part of a broader context of sustainable development, aimed at preserving the country's natural and cultural resources, making Vietnam an increasingly attractive destination for responsible tourism.

