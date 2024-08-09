Vietnam: New Investment Opportunities Between Vietnam and Singapore

09 August 2024_ The upgraded Vietnam-Singapore Connection Framework Agreement is opening up new investment opportunities and economic cooperation between the two countries. The focus areas include digital and green economy, with the aim of achieving Net Zero by 2050. Singapore, with its advanced digital infrastructure, is supporting Vietnam in developing a digital ecosystem, while both countries are collaborating on renewable energy and sustainability projects. This agreement is a significant step in diversifying investments and strengthening trade ties between Vietnam and Singapore, as reported by Đầu tư. Furthermore, the initiative aims to position Vietnam as an attractive destination for foreign investment, including from third countries.