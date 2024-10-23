Cerca nel sito
 
Vietnam: New Law on Data Management and International Transfers

October 23, 2024_ Vietnam is introducing a new draft law that regulates data transfers across national borders, sparking interest from citizens and...

Vietnam: New Law on Data Management and International Transfers
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.19
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Vietnam is introducing a new draft law that regulates data transfers across national borders, sparking interest from citizens and companies. This law aims to protect people's rights and national security by setting strict requirements for evaluating and authorizing data transfers. Minister of Public Security Lương Tam Quang stressed the importance of ensuring the security of personal data and the protection of sensitive information. The source of this news is Đầu tư. The law comes in a global context of increasing digitalization and requires a balance between innovation and data protection.

