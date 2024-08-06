Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: New leader of the Communist Party after the disappearance of Nguyễn Phú Trọng

05 August 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the country's recent challenges and successes, following the...

06 agosto 2024
05 August 2024_ Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính chaired a cabinet meeting to discuss the country's recent challenges and successes, following the passing of Secretary-General Nguyễn Phú Trọng. During the meeting, it was announced that Tô Lâm was elected as the new General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam with 100% of the votes. The Prime Minister also highlighted the global and national economic difficulties, but highlighted the positive progress in the country's economic and social sector. The meeting aimed to analyze the experiences and challenges for the month of August and the rest of the year, as reported by nhandan.vn. The Vietnamese government continues to work to address economic and social challenges, maintaining the country's stability and growth.

