Vietnam: New local security force launched in several provinces

July 1, 2024_ Several provinces in Vietnam, including Hanoi, Nha Trang, Đắk Lắk, Bình Dương, Quảng Nam and Bình Thuận, have officially launched new local security forces to improve public order protection. In Hanoi, the ceremony was attended by over 570 members and the presence of senior officials such as the vice chairwoman of the Hanoi People's Committee, Vũ Thu Hà, and the director of the Hanoi Police, Lieutenant General Nguyễn Hải Trung. In Nha Trang, Deputy Prime Minister Trần Lưu Quang highlighted the importance of these forces in the context of new security challenges. In Đắk Lắk, Bình Dương and Quảng Nam, ceremonies also saw the participation of senior officials and the training of thousands of members. According to tuetre.vn, these forces will act as an extension of the local police force, contributing to safety and crime prevention in communities. New local security forces were created to respond quickly and effectively to emergency situations and to strengthen public safety.