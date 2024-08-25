Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 25 Agosto 2024
Vietnam: New measures against illegal production of license plates and vehicles

Vietnam: New measures against illegal production of license plates and vehicles
25 agosto 2024 | 12.59
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security has proposed fines of between 60,000,000 and 70,000,000 dong for organizations involved in the illegal production of license plates and motor vehicles. This initiative aims to combat growing illegality in the transportation sector and ensure road safety. In addition, authorities are stepping up investigations into groups that damage vehicles along national roads, especially on Quốc lộ 51. The source of this information is plo.vn. The measures are part of a broader effort to combat crime and uphold the rule of law in the country.

